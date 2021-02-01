Analysts Offer Predictions for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.