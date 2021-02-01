Analysts Offer Predictions for WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WesBanco by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,920 shares of company stock worth $575,968. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

