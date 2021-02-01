Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (KNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE: KNT):
- 1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.
- 1/25/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.
- 1/14/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
