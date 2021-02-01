Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for L Brands (LB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently:

1/21/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – L Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Markedly, the momentum gathered in the third quarter continued through the holiday season with comparable sales improving 5%. Strength in the Bath & Body Works segment and improved Victoria’s Secret performance aided the upbeat outcome. We note that reduced promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel helped navigate through these challenging times, thus prompting the company to provide an encouraging fourth-quarter earnings view. Undeniably, L Brands is focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. It is on track with its profit improvement plan. The company continues to revamp business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences.”

1/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $48.00.

1/4/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

12/17/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $40.00.

12/7/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

LB opened at $40.76 on Monday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,803,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 436,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

