Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $221.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.