Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 1st (ADDYY, ARGX, ARHUF, ATLKY, AUCOY, BBL, BBVA, BMDPF, CADNF, CAIXY)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 1st:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $421.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $307.00.

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). Sidoti issued a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$67.00. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

China Renaissance Securities Ltd. assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE). China Renaissance Securities Ltd. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $4.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

