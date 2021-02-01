Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 1st (ADMP, AGYS, AKTS, ALEX, ALGS, AMPH, AMRB, ANIOY, ANPDF, APEN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 1st:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $25.00.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

