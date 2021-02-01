Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (ENB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE: ENB):

1/29/2021 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/29/2021 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

1/26/2021 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$53.00.

12/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

TSE ENB opened at C$42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$87.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.6644282 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.00%.

In other Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,613,036. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

