Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

1/29/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $177.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $215.00.

1/15/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $194.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2021.”

1/4/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.

12/30/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past year, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. In the quarters ahead, the company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders enhances its attractiveness. Cost-reduction actions (savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020) and solid liquidity also might help. In December, the company raised its scenario planning assumption for organic growth (year over year) from 3-5% mentioned earlier to 10% for the fourth quarter. This revision reflects an impressive demand for products. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have increased for 2020 and 2021.”

12/3/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Stanley Black & Decker was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $173.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average is $169.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

