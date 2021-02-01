AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.06

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 215892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$85.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65.

Get AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) alerts:

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.90 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media in Canada, the United States, and the European Union. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.