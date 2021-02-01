Analyzing 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get 9F alerts:

This table compares 9F and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 5.96% 6.06% 0.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 9F and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Consumer Portfolio Services has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.08%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than 9F.

Risk & Volatility

9F has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 9F and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $635.61 million 0.38 -$310.20 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.28 $5.41 million $0.22 19.23

Consumer Portfolio Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 9F.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats 9F on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.