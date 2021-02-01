Analyzing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) & Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Henderson Land Development shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rafael and Henderson Land Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 75.71 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Henderson Land Development $3.09 billion 6.54 $2.17 billion $0.39 10.69

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rafael and Henderson Land Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Land Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Henderson Land Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -215.93% -4.10% -3.99% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

There is no company description available for Henderson Land Development Co Ltd.

