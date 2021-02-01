Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,395 shares of company stock worth $23,824,184. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

