Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 73,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

