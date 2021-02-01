Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

