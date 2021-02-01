AnimalGo (GOM2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One AnimalGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $2.12 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

AnimalGo Token Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

AnimalGo Token Trading

AnimalGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

