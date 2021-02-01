Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Price Up 12.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares shot up 12.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.11. 752,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 441,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Specifically, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

