Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.12. 10,558,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 9,655,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Apache by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Apache by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apache by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

