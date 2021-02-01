Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

1/12/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Apartment Income REIT is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. 27,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $11,926,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,409,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $7,326,000.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

