Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,368.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,259,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,678 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,657,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,652,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth $17,703,000.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

