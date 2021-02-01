APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Invests $20.65 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,648,000. Align Technology accounts for about 10.0% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,943,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.95. 9,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,258. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $579.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.86 and a 200-day moving average of $408.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

