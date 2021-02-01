APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,821,000. Alibaba Group makes up 19.7% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,360 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.32. 232,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

