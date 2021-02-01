Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is $1.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,791. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.