Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $201,847.80

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $201,847.80 and $4.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.