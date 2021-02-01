apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $769,924.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.