Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $2.07 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00202970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $930.86 or 0.02756048 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

