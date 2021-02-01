Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.20. 43,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,526. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63.

