Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 133,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000. Mondelez International comprises 2.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 369,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,947. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

