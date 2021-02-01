Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 261.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.11. 165,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average of $331.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $321.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

