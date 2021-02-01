Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Xylem stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.43. 34,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,337. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

