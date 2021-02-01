Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,902 Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.