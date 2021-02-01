Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,215 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

