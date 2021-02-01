Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 960.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Shopify by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,617,000 after buying an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded up $38.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,137.33. 42,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 722.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,042.28. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

