Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 3.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $9.57 on Monday, hitting $357.32. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,553. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $364.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.30.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

