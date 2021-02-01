Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 86,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,821. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93.

