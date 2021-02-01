Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,078 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.48. 42,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

