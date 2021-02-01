Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Netflix by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $540.11. 175,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.