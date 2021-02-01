Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,648 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after purchasing an additional 221,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.87. 238,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,363. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

