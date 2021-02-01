Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,045,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 708,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.