Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,618,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $231.22. 8,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,900. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.17 and a 200 day moving average of $211.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.