Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $336.17. 155,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

