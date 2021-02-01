AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0502 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $16.10 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,561,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,561,588 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.