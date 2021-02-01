Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in the last few weeks:
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $144.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $133.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $131.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $125.00 to $150.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $125.00 to $150.00.
- 12/16/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2020 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 240,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
