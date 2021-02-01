Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

