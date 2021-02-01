Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 329.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 144,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 184,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 297.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 77,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 255.9% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 276.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

