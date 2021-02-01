Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,600. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

