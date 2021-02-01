Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

