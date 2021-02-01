Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 821,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 987,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

APTO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.47.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $387.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $4,062,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 144,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 258,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,125 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.