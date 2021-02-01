APY.Finance Trading 94.5% Higher Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 94.5% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $3.30 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038135 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,379,184 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

