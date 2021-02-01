Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Cap of $164.64 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00012350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $164.64 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

